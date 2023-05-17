KUCHING, May 17 — A Sarawak backbencher today called on the state government to consider all aspects carefully, including safeguards to protect locals against the perceived social ills of casino gambling, before making any decision for a casino licence for the Borneo Highlands Resort.

Wilfred Yap (GPS-Kota Sentosa) said the state government could not overlook the arguments against gambling as it is highly addictive and can lead to financial ruin, strained family relationships, loss of employment and other negative impacts on an individual’s life.

“The social costs of gambling can also be significant, resulting in increased crime rates and financial burdens on communities,” he said during the debate on the opening address of the Sarawak State Assembly by Governor Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud.

“As such, any decision to allow the setting up of a casino in the Borneo Highlands must come with stringent regulatory checks and policies to mitigate gambling risks,” Yap said.

He said regulations must include restrictions on age, advertisements and marketing and also measures to protect vulnerable individuals and communities.

Yap referred to a recent proposal that was made to turn the Borneo Highlands Resort into a casino, stating that it would appear to be a prudent decision on the surface and looking at it from the perspective of attracting and generating economic benefits.

He said in many countries, gambling is considered a legal and regulated activity and individuals have the freedom to decide whether or not to participate.

Yap said any approval of a casino license for the Borneo Highlands must not be a stand-alone feature but should also include numerous other attractions to attract domestic and international tourists with other delights rather than just betting.

He urged the state government to closely study the Singapore model of a casino as part of an integrated resort.

“This is because the two strictly regulated casino resorts in Singapore have been shown to be a driving force in Singapore’s tourism sector and have brought direct tangible benefits to the Singapore economy,” he added.