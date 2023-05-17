KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — The Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department has confirmed that the blaze that broke out at Mid Valley City this morning is now extinguished.

In a brief statement, the agency said that the fire occurred at the main incoming substation to the TNB transformer room, adjacent to the east facade of Mid Valley Megamall.

“According to Operations Commander Wan Mohd Sharir Azizi Bin Wan Said, fire fighters arrived at the scene at 10.40am that involved the main incoming substation to the TNB transformer room at Mid Valley Megamall.

“The fire was brought under control at 12.07pm and fully extinguished at 12.44pm, after which overhaul work began,” the statement read.

The Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department also said that fire fighters were immediately dispatched to the scene in response to an emergency call at 10:32am.

The group comprised 40 crew from the Pantai Fire and Rescue Station, Jalan Hang Tuah Fire and Rescue Station, Seputeh Fire and Rescue Station and Sri Hartamas Fire and Rescue Station.

The statement added that no injuries or casualties were reported and that the cause of the fire was still under investigation.

News of the fire first emerged on social media after users began sharing videos of black smoke billowing from the popular shopping mall.