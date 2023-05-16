KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) will hold a special meeting end of next month to evaluate the performance of the RAHMAH initiative and further strengthen the effort, said its minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub.

He said the meeting was to evaluate the RAHMAH initiative comprehensively and holistically since its implementation in January this year.

"The special meeting is for us to see actions that can be taken, the direct effects and also get the views of various parties. The ministry is open to any criticism to further improve the initiative,” he said after launching the Payung RAHMAH Initiative with foodpanda Malaysia here, today.

Salahuddin praised the efforts by foodpanda Malaysia in supporting the government's efforts.

He said efforts to make RAHMAH's menu more accessible to every level of society will not be successful without the support and voluntary participation of restaurant operators.

The RAHMAH Package initiative by foodpanda offers RAHMAH Menu meal sets at an affordable price of RM5 and below, while Pandamart's RAHMAH Package offers two packages of grocery items at a price of RM50 and RM30.

Also present at the ceremony was KPDN director-general (Enforcement) Datuk Azman Adam.

Meanwhile, foodpanda Malaysia chief executive officer Sayantan Das said the initiative would also benefit the network of delivery partners as the number of orders is expected to increase, hence further increasing their income.

"We also want to assure our riders that the payment structure will remain the same regardless of whether they send RAHMAH Menu items or otherwise. Their income for each trip will not be reduced for this initiative," he said. — Bernama