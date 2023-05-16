KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today issued a level 1 (alert) or yellow level hot weather status for four areas in the peninsula.

According to the updated data on hot weather (as of 4.30 pm) on MetMalaysia Facebook, the areas involve Kuala Krai and Pasir Mas in Kelantan; Rompin in Pahang and Muar in Johor.

The alert level refers to a daily maximum temperature of 35 to 37 degrees Celsius for at least three consecutive days.

Meanwhile, Sarawak and Sabah record a normal temperature, with a maximum of below 35 degrees Celsius.

The latest information on the daily hot weather is available at https://www.met.gov.my/iklim/status-cuaca-panas/. — Bernama