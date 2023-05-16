KUALA NERUS, May 16 — Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa today reiterated that the status of the national health system is still under control amid the current hot spell.

As of yesterday, she said the Ministry of Health (MOH) recorded 15 cumulative cases related to the hot weather, with the death toll remained at one.

“The 15 cases involved four cases of heatstroke, five cases of heat exhaustion, and six cases of heat cramps. All of them have been given medical treatment and have fully recovered.

“So far, I can say that the situation is still under control and need no drastic action, but MOH will always be prepared in terms of treatment. In fact, all state hospital directors have been asked to always be on alert,” she said after attending the Health White Paper (HWP) town hall session for the eastern zon here today.

Dr Zaliha said this in response to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s statement today that the government is prepared to declare an emergency if the current hot spell in the country turns extreme.

Meanwhile, she said she was optimistic that the HWP, which would be tabled for the first ready at Parliament next month will receive the full support of the members of Parliament.

“Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim also expressed his full support for the HWP and so will all members of Parliament, InsyaAllah. I’m sure everyone wants the best health system,” she said. — Bernama