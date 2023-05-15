MARANG, May 15 — The Perikatan Nasional (PN) will finalise the seat distribution among its component parties for the six state elections due this year, next week.

Terengganu PN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said the presidential council would finalised it after obtaining the results of the discussion from the inter-party consultation committee.

“What I can say is that our discussions at the state level are going on well and the meeting will decide the number of seats that PAS, Bersatu and Gerakan will contest,” the PAS vice-president told reporters here today.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Samsuri, who is also Terengganu Menteri Besar, said PN would also announce some big names from various political parties that will join the coalition early next month.

Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan must hold elections this year because they did not hold their state polls together with last year’s general election. — Bernama