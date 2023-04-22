MELAKA, April 22 ― Local speakers from outside Melaka or abroad who want to conduct missionary work (dakwah) in this state need to obtain special permission from the Melaka Islamic Religious Council (Maim).

Melaka Mufti Datuk Abdul Halim Tawil said it is a precautionary measure to ensure speakers who came did not bring elements of division and khilafah (discord) among the communities in the state.

“If local speakers are from outside Melaka, we will check if they have obtained credentials from their home state and at the same time they can apply for a preaching certificate in Melaka.

“As for Melaka itself, we will check whether the individual has obtained a preaching certificate from us,” he told reporters after performing Aidilfitri prayers at the Al-Azim Mosque in Bukit Palah here today.

Abdul Halim said overseas speakers need to submit their applications within the stipulated time including their biodata and travel history to enter Malaysia legally.

“We don't have a black or white list, but they (organisers and speakers) must be honest and responsible.

“If they don't respect the state of origin where they reside to get a certificate, I think it's a bit difficult for us to consider them,” he said.

In the meantime, he said organisers need to submit such applications at least two weeks before any event at a mosque or surau that uses preachers from another state. ― Bernama