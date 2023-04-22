JOHOR BARU, April 22 — Traffic flow at the two border entry points via the Johor Causeway and the Malaysia-Singapore Second Link (Linkedua) on the first day of the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration is under control.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said overall, traffic flow at 47 hot spots identified earlier is clear.

“So far, traffic on the roads in Johore is flowing smoothly, nonetheless we expect congestion to build up this evening.

“From our observations since last night, there was no congestion including both the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex of the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) here, and the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB) at Iskandar Puteri,” he said at his Raya open house here today.

He said this when asked about the state of traffic flow in Johor during the Aidilfitri celebrations so far.

Kamarul Zaman said at the same time, a total of 700 officers and traffic personnel will continue to monitor the traffic situation.

He was earlier reported as saying that about two million vehicles were expected to enter Johor, which could create extraordinary congestion at the border gateways. — Bernama