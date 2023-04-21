KUCHING, April 21 — A man died at a health facility in Samarahan today after he was attacked with a machete in a Simunjan village last night.

It is believed that the attack was a case of mistaken identity as the suspect had initially been in an argument with his own younger brother.

During the argument, the suspect’s brother took off on foot and the suspect gave chase while armed with a machete.

The deceased, who is the suspect’s brother in-law, happened to be walking towards one of the village’s convenience shops when he crossed paths with the suspect.

Possibly thinking that his brother-in-law was his brother, the suspect attacked him with the machete.

The brother-in-law suffered serious injuries and was brought for medical treatment, but died this morning.

When contacted, Simunjan district police chief DSP Wong Tee Kue said they are currently in the midst of investigating the case. — Borneo Post