KUCHING, April 21 — Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president Datuk Joseph Salang Gandom today said that the appointment of Batang Ai State Assemblyman Datuk Malcolm Mussen Lamoh as the new party’s secretary-general should not be questioned.

He said he has he absolute prerogative under the party’s constitution to appoint any party member to the post.

“The appointments of the principal office-bearers such as the secretary-general, deputy secretary-general, treasurer-general, deputy treasurer-general and publicity officer are always the absolute prerogative of the president,” Salang told reporters after chairing PRS supreme council meeting here.

He said the president is also entitled to appoint another four as members of the supreme council.

Salang said he does not need to consult anyone with regard to the appointments of all the principal office-bearers and the four appointed members of the supreme council.

He said he does not want the act of consultation to be a precedence for future party presidents to follow.

“We want the sanctity of the party constitution to remain,” Salang said.

Mussen, who is also the state deputy minister of international trade and investment, replaced Datuk Janang Bungsu.

Janang, a consultant engineer, was appointed as the secretary-general by the then president the late Tan Sri Dr James Masing.

Salang also announced the appointment of Selangau Member of Parliament Edwin Banta as the new treasurer-general, replacing Mussen.

Lubok Antu Member of Parliament Roy Gingkoi is the new deputy treasurer-general, taking over from Banta.