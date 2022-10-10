Seremban District Police chief ACP Nanda Maarof said the 45-year-old man was arrested at a roadside hut in Batu 4 Jalan Port Dickson-Teluk Kemang, at about 1pm, in addition to seizing jewellery believed to belong to the victim. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SEREMBAN, Oct 10 — Police arrested a man on Saturday suspected of being involved in the murder of an elderly woman in Taman Paroi Jaya near here on September 23.

Seremban District Police chief ACP Nanda Maarof said the 45-year-old man was arrested at a roadside hut in Batu 4 Jalan Port Dickson-Teluk Kemang near here, at about 1pm, in addition to seizing jewellery believed to belong to the victim.

“We believe that with his arrest, the case has been solved. We want to thank the public for providing us with information that led to his arrest,” he said in a statement today.

He said the suspect would be remanded until October 14 to assist in investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

The media had previously reported that the body of the 75-year-old woman was found at 8.25pm, with injuries to the body, at her house in Jalan Kedidi 7, Taman Paroi Jaya near her on September 23. — Bernama