MIRI, Oct 9 — Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, today conferred the Darjah Utama Yang Amat Mulia Bintang Kenyalang Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Bintang Kenyalang (DP), by the Sarawak government.

The award was presented by the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sarawak, Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud, in a ceremony held at a leading hotel here.

The conferment of the award, which carries the title ‘Datuk Patinggi’, was in conjunction with Abdul Taib’s 86th birthday celebration. A total of 846 recipients were awarded Sarawak state honours this year.

Also present at the ceremony, which commenced at 5.15pm, were Sarawak Premier, Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and the state government’s top leadership.

Miri City is hosting the birthday celebration from October 7 to 9. — Bernama