MELAKA, Oct 9 — Police have called up a newly-married couple to assist in the investigation in connection with the alleged act of sniffing glue while driving as seen in a video clip that has gone viral on social media.

Melaka Tengah District Police chief ACP Christopher Patit said the 17-second video, which went viral on Instagram, showed the husband and wife, aged 33 and 23 respectively, allegedly sniffing glue in the car while a four-year-old girl, believed to be the man’s stepdaughter, was in the back seat at 4pm on October 7.

Following that, the Melaka Tengah District Traffic Enforcement Investigation Division went to Kampung Bukit Pegoh, Pernu to meet the vehicle owner at 11pm the next day (October 8) and also to inspect the car.

“The driver and passenger of the vehicle were brought to the Melaka Tengah district police station for urine tests, which returned negative,” he said in a statement today.

He said an investigation paper was opened under Regulation 17 LN 166/59 of the Road Traffic Rules 1959, adding that it would then be referred to the deputy public prosecutor for further action. — Bernama