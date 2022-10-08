Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said RM1.2 billion has been set aside to upgrade 182 dilapidated schools in Sarawak and 123 in Sabah. ― Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, Oct 8 ― A total of 182 dilapidated schools in Sarawak will be upgraded under the National Budget 2023, said Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

“A total of RM1.2 billion is set aside for the purpose, especially to replace old wooden buildings for the comfort of the children in Sarawak and Sabah,” he said when tabling the Budget in the Parliament today.

The amount also covers 123 school projects in Sabah.

In addition, Tengku Zafrul said the government will start building five new schools at a cost of RM430 million in 2023.

“The schools are SMK Nabalu in Sabah, SMK Dudong in Sarawak, SK Paya Dusun in Terengganu, and SK Cyberjaya 2 and SMK Denai Alam in Selangor,” he said.

He said the federal government is allocating a total of RM2.3 billion to provide a conducive and safe learning space for school students.

“This is a significant increase compared to the allocation of RM1.7 billion for 2022.

“Of that amount, RM1.1 billion is provided for school maintenance and repair works including for national schools, Chinese and Tamil schools and religious schools,” he said. ― Borneo Post