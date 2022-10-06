PAC chairman Wong Kah Woh said there were currently two conflicting statements by BHIC and Mindef on the LCS project and that there had been parts that had been redacted in a forensic audit report about the procurement deal received previously. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has requested the Defence Ministry (Mindef) to get a full explanation from Boustead Heavy Industries Corporation (BHIC), the company awarded a government contract to build six littoral combat ships (LCS) for the navy.

PAC chairman Wong Kah Woh said there were currently two conflicting statements by BHIC and Mindef on the LCS project and that there had been parts that had been redacted in a forensic audit report about the procurement deal received previously.

“In the previous session, BHIC explained that the company received the forensic report that has been redacted from Mindef before submitting it to the PAC secretariat to be uploaded on the PAC website.

“However, Mindef secretary-general Datuk Seri Muez has stated to PAC that Mindef never received the report from BHIC and was not involved in partial redaction of the forensic report.

“PAC hereby requests that Mindef get an explanation from BHIC and submit comments to the PAC regarding what actually happened,” Wong told a news conference at Parliament today after chairing a PAC session.

