KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) requested that the Cabinet make some important decisions at the upcoming Cabinet meeting, following the declassification of a forensic audit report related to the Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) programme.

PAC chairman Wong Kah Woh in a statement requested that further forensic auditing be carried out by Boustead Heavy Industries Corporation Bhd (BHIC) on the LCS project to cover all transactions and activities related to the implementation of the project and the Letter of Award (LOA) from 2015 to date.

“Although most of the LOAs were issued by Boustead Naval Shipyard Sdn Bhd (BNS) during that period, the implementation was at least until 2018.

“The report found that as long as all transactions and activities related to its execution until 2018 have not been thoroughly investigated, it is likely that important facts for proving criminal behaviour will be left out,” he said.

In addition, he said the report of the Governance, Procurement and Finance Investigation Committee (JKSTUPKK) regarding six New Generation Patrol Vessels (NGPV), Integrated Logistics Support and Commercial Package Programme by the Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM) should also be declassified.

He said this was in view of BNS’ use of funds allocated for the LCS for the payment of the NGPV’s bad debts. — Bernama