Kulai police chief Superintendent Tok Beng Yeow said a team of officers from the Senai police station raided the premises at 8.30pm yesterday following complaints from the public. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KULAI, Oct 6 — A group of men, who were unaware of a police presence, were arrested while busy playing the popular “bola golek” gambling board game in the back of a shophouse lot at the Desa Idaman industrial area in Senai here.

Kulai police chief Superintendent Tok Beng Yeow said a team of officers from the Senai police station raided the premises at 8.30pm yesterday following complaints from the public.

“During the raid, four local men, aged between 28 and 59, were caught by surprise and did not have time to flee.

“We managed to detain and arrest the suspects,” said Tok in a statement here today.

Tok said initial investigations revealed that the suspects were believed to have made the location a new hideout for their gambling activities.

He said that the suspects were gambling using the “bola golek” board game for about an hour before the raid.

“In the operation, police seized the board game and RM475 in cash believed to be money from the illegal gambling activities,” he said.

Tok said all of the suspects were remanded for two days starting today to facilitate investigations under Section 7(1) of the Open Gambling House Act 1953.

He said under the law, those convicted could face a fine of not more than RM5,000 or imprisonment for a duration of not more than six months or both.