KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) will provide two additional Electric Train Service (ETS) Platinum services from the Kuala Lumpur Sentral station to Padang Besar and vice versa in conjunction with the celebration of Maulidur Rasul and the Deepavali festival.

According to KTMB, this initiative is taken to meet the passenger demand and enable the public to return to their hometowns.

“The train will depart at 11am from Padang Besar and arrive at KL Sentral at 4.36pm while the train from KL Sentral will leave at 5.05pm and arrive at Padang Besar at 10.34pm,” KTMB said in a statement today.

Tickets can be purchased through the KTMB Mobile application (KITS) or through the KTMB website at www.ktmb.com.my. The public can contact the KTMB Call Centre at 03-22671200 or visit the new KTMB official media channel as well as the KTMB website for more information. — Bernama