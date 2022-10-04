Hajiji said the state government is working hard to ensure a smooth transition from the federal government to Sabah. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 4 — The Sabah government today welcomed the passage of the Renewable Energy (Amendment) Bill 2022 and the Sustainable Energy Development Authority (Amendment) Bill 2022 at Dewan Rakyat last night.

The two Bills pave the way for Sabah to regain regulatory control over its own electricity supply.

“Plans are now being rolled out and this will include the setting up of the Sabah Energy Commission so that the electricity supply regulatory authority can be transferred from the federal government to Sabah,” he said.

The state government is expected to table the Electric Supply Enactment Bill, Renewable Energy Enactment Bill and Energy Commission Enactment Bill at the State Assembly in November.

Following that, the state government expects to take back control of the Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) with zero liabilities.

The SESB transformation plan is expected to be completed within seven years from now.

According to Hajiji, the state government is working hard to ensure a smooth transition.

Last night, Dewan Rakyat passed the two Bills by a majority voice vote after the second reading.

Federal Energy and Resources Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan who tabled the two Bills said it was in preparation for the reassignment of autonomous power in the supply of electricity to the Sabah government.

Takiyuddin also said the amendments to the Renewable Energy Act 2011 (Act 725) and the Sustainable Energy Development Authority Act 2011 (Act 726) were in line with the federal government's commitment to review the implementation of the 1963 Malaysia Agreement related to the autonomous rights and powers allocated under the Federal Constitution to Sabah and Sarawak.

A new subsection in the two Acts gives the federal minister the power to suspend any provision in the two Acts in different parts of Malaysia.