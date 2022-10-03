Constance was a household name on Malaysian radio in the 1980s and 1990s — a familiar voice to many listeners who tuned in to RTM and Rediffusion channels. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — Former RTM newscaster and radio DJ Constance Haslam Behr, also known as Connie, has passed away at 77.

Her fans, colleagues, and friends took to social media to pay tribute to the news presenter upon learning of her passing.

"Woke up to the news that an old friend, colleague, and former radio presenter has departed for the big radio station in the sky. A whole generation of us have listened to her. Reading the news, answering requests, and spinning the top hits of the day.

"Farewell, Connie. And keep the music playing up there," radio personality Patrick Teoh, a former colleague, wrote on Facebook.

Constance's death seems to have come as a surprise for cousin Anne Haslam.

"I was informed of her death this morning. I was shocked because I was in touch with her just two days ago.

"She's a very upbeat person and she never complains. She said in her message two days ago that she was well and that she was driving her husband for his eye appointment the next day," Anne told The Star.

"Connie and I play Facebook scrabble together, and when I checked last night there was no response from her.

"I am not sure of the details, but one of our cousins told me that they found her and she was already brain dead. Apparently, she had a brain aneurysm," Anne was quoted as saying.

Constance was a household name on Malaysian radio in the 1980s and 1990s — a familiar voice to many listeners who tuned in to RTM and Rediffusion channels.

After her retirement, Constance packed her bags and moved across the world to a small French town to live with her second husband, Erwin Behr.

She was also the host of the popular talent show Bakat TV in the 1970s.

Constance is survived by her husband Erwin, a son from her first marriage, and a granddaughter.