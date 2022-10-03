Chow said sometimes PKR national leaders did not have accurate information on the PSR project. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 3 — The Penang state excos are given updates on the controversial Penang South Reclamation (PSR) project every week, said Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He said the state excos would sometimes be given a presentation by SRS Consortium if an important decision related to PSR is needed.

"So, state PKR leaders are aware of the latest information on the project. They also took part in the discussions and in the decision-making related to the project,” he said in a press conference today when asked to comment on PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli’s comments about the PSR project yesterday.

Rafizi reportedly said a project as massive as PSR could affect the livelihood of others and cautioned the state to balance the economic value of the project against the effect it has on livelihoods.

Chow said sometimes PKR national leaders did not have accurate information on the PSR project.

"This is raised by a national-level PKR leader with no information on the project and yet without information, he made statements like this,” he said.

He said PKR leaders at the state level are aware of details of the project and were informed of the updates of the project each week at the state exco meeting.

"Even Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had led the PKR national leadership to visit Penang for a presentation on the project,” he said.

Chow stressed that the state will not start the PSR project until it has received all of the required approvals.

"We still hold on to our principles from day one, that without the Environmental Impact Assessment approval, the project will not start,” he said.

The PSR project has raised objections among several groups including the Penang Fishermen’s Association (Pen Mutiara) while the state is adamant about implementing it.

The PSR is a massive reclamation project to create three islands, measuring a total 4,500 acres (1,821 ha), off the southern coast of Penang island.

The project was first introduced back in 2015 as the funding module of the RM46 billion Penang Transport Master Plan (PTMP) after SRS Consortium was appointed as the project delivery partner for the PTMP on August 14, 2015.

The PTMP is a comprehensive transport strategy for an integrated and modern transport framework that includes public, private, land and sea transportation systems.