GEORGE TOWN, Oct 3 — Penang Pakatan Harapan (PH) will start negotiations on state seat allocations this Wednesday, said its chairman Chow Kon Yeow today.

The Penang DAP chairman and state chief minister said seat negotiations at the federal level were already underway.

"Maybe the seat negotiations by the PH leaders refer to Parliamentary seats but for state seats, the state PH will start discussions this Wednesday,” he said in a press conference at his office in Komtar here.

He said for now, candidate selection for the 15th general election (GE15) is still pending the outcome of seat negotiations between the PH coalition parties.

"The selection of candidates will be subjected to the final decision on the number of seats each party will be contesting in,” he said.

He said Penang DAP has already interviewed potential candidates but the party is yet to interview incumbents.

"After we complete the session with the incumbents, we will have a clearer picture on how many new faces can be introduced in GE15,” he said.

When asked if any incumbents had voiced their decision not to defend their seats, Chow said he was informed of this but he could not reveal how many incumbents had said this.

As for whether Penang will follow suit if GE15 is called by the end of October or in November, he said the final decision will be made by PH's central leadership.

"We will have to refer to the central leadership for the final decision even though other states have voiced their intention not to call for state elections at the same time as GE15 if it is held this year especially during monsoon season,” he said.

Speculation is rife that Parliament will be dissolved after the tabling of Budget 2023 this Friday.

Umno has also repeatedly called for Parliament to be dissolved soon and for GE15 to be held this year while Opposition parties and the public have raised concerns on safety issues of voters if the election is held during the monsoon transition phase.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department said the country will go through the monsoon transition phase from today until the end of November and warned of imminent floods.

Meanwhile, when asked if PH is ready to face GE15 if it were to be called, Chow said no party is 100 per cent ready.

"Some issues can only be finalised once the Parliament is dissolved, such as proposal of new candidates and finalisation of seat negotiations,” he said.

He said the decision on candidature could only be made ahead of nomination day.

"As for the logistics of it, preparation for rallies and manifesto, this is ongoing and can be completed anytime,” he said.

He said if Parliament is dissolved, the PH election machinery will go into action to face GE15.