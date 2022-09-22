GEORGE TOWN, Sept 22 — Penang DAP chairman Chow Kon Yeow was unanimously elected as the Penang Pakatan Harapan chairman during the coalition’s state annual general meeting on September 20.

PKR’s Nurul Izzah Anwar, who was appointed as the state PKR chief recently, was elected as the deputy chairman together with Datuk Roslan Ahmad from Amanah.

The election for the new Penang Pakatan leadership was held in line with the new state leadership in Penang PKR, said Penang Pakatan communications and information director, Dr Zaidi Zakaria, in a statement today.

“The Penang Pakatan Harapan leadership council has also agreed to organise a Penang Pakatan Harapan Convention in preparation for the 15th general elections which could be held anytime soon,” he said.

The newly elected Penang Pakatan Harapan leadership council sees Senator Lim Hui Ying as the secretary, PKR’s Goh Choon Aik as the treasurer, DAP’s Lee Wei Seang as the Youth chief and PKR’s Nurhidayah Che Rose as the Wanita chief.

Those who are in the committee are Datuk Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik (PKR), Datuk Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman (PKR), P. Ramasamy (DAP), Jagdeep Singh Deo (DAP), Zairil Khir Johari (DAP), Datuk Zulkiefly Saad (PKR), Mohamed Yusoff Mohamed Noor (Amanah), Ahmad Fahmi A. Bakar (Amanah), Mohd Saifullah Abd Nasir (Amanah) and Muhamad Suzuki Ahmad (Amanah).

The ex-officio committee members are Lim Siew Khim (DAP), Datin Aida Yusof (Amanah), Muhammad Fadzli Roslan (PKR) and Muhamad Khairul Mohd Ali (Amanah).