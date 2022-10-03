PAS says it will contest 20 seats in Perak, with the rest divided between its non-Muslim wing, Bersatu, and Gerakan. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — PAS has reportedly said it will contest 20 out of 59 state seats in Perak for the upcoming 15th general election.

Perak state commissioner Razman Zakaria was quoted as saying that another 20 seats will be contested by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia while the rest of the 19 seats will be negotiated between Gerakan and the PAS' non-Muslim wing respectively.

Razman also said 40 state seats contested by PAS and Bersatu comprised Malay majority seats whereas 19 others were of mixed composition.

"For Perak we have decided to make our preparations with Perikatan Nasional (PN). If elections are called tomorrow, we can start immediately.

"If there is a different decision from the central leadership than what we have done so far we have to obey," he was quoted as saying by Sinar Harian.

Razman also said Perak PAS has agreed to use the PN coalition logo in the election and the matter has been conveyed by the party's president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang.