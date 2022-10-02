Youth and Sports minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu takes part in the KBS Trail Run ‘Love Nature for Our Future’ 2022 in Putrajaya October 2, 2022. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 2 — The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) will focus on the development of the e-sports industry in Budget 2023, as it is seen as having the potential to generate returns to the country.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said even though the performance of e-sports was not encouraging this year, it should be given priority due to the favourable impact of the sport.

“We want to develop the e-sports industry and at the same time produce international players, they need to go hand in hand. I am very confident that there will be provision for e-sports.

“Earlier it was not carried out seriously and next year KBS will give the main focus to this sport to boost the national sports industry,” he told reporters after officiating the KBS Trail Run ‘Love Nature for Our Future’ 2022 here today.

At the same time, he said the ministry will also focus on intensifying mass sports in addition to maintaining a focus on high-performance athletes.

Meanwhile, regarding the KBS Trail Run programme, Ahmad Faizal said it was a good start for the 2022 National Sports Day (HSN) celebration which will take place this weekend.

“This is a build-up programme to the main HSN 2022 event and I hope we can reach the target of 4.5 million participants from the people this time,” he said. — Bernama