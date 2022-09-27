Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor had met with several student leaders and announced a programme for youth entrepreneurs. — Picture by Firdaus Latif.

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 27 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor today launched the Young Entrepreneur Scheme portal that is aimed at helping native youths get a headstart with their own business.

The portal, called Syabas, was mooted under the 2022 Budget with an initial allocation of RM10 million.

"One of the objectives was to help youths who had lost their jobs during the Covid-19 pandemic, but also to help those with local products that need help developing their business,” he said in a statement after the launching in Menara Kinabalu here.

The programme was also mooted to fulfil the aspirations of youths in Sabah to become entrepreneurs by expanding on their current businesses or starting with new ideas.

The programme is aimed at local youths between 18 and 40 years old.

Earlier, Hajiji also announced the donations of RM50,000 each to three higher learning institute student councils after a meeting with them.

Leaders from the student councils of Universiti Malaysia Sabah and Universiti Teknologi Mara's Kota Kinabalu campus, and the Association of University of Malaya's Sabah Student had met up with Hajiji earlier today before he told them of the donation for their future activities.

Expressing delight to be able to sit down, engage and exchange views with the representatives of higher learning institution students from Sabah, Hajiji said the state government is committed to listening to the ideas and opinions of youths, like the student representatives.

The chief minister also responded to several issues raised by the respective student council presidents such as the water supply problem, the proposal for a Rumah Siswa SMJ programme to help students facing accommodation problems, security issues as well as high price of airfare.