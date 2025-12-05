KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — The passing of the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Amendment) Bill 2025 by the Dewan Rakyat marks a significant step in the government’s efforts to strengthen governance, regulatory functions, and the welfare of film industry workers.

The National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) said in a statement today that the move would also ensure the corporation remains relevant and effective in driving the development of the film industry.

The amendments ensure that the Finas Act 1981 (Act 244) aligns with the evolving needs of the industry and emerging technological developments, including digital over-the-top (OTT) platforms and the rise in local creative content production.

“The amendments also ensure that Finas’ subsidiary policies and regulations are more responsive and support the long-term development of the film industry. While video-on-demand (VOD) platforms form part of today’s content ecosystem, OTT providers remain exempt from licensing.

“For digital platforms, only film production and distribution activities fall under Finas, while exhibition can only be regulated if a VOD licence is issued under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588),” the statement said.

The National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Amendment) Bill 2025 was tabled by Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil and passed by the Dewan Rakyat on Wednesday (Dec 3).

Finas said the amendments further reinforced that Act 244 encompasses all forms of commercial production and distribution activities, including films, dramas, documentaries, animations, and advertisements shown on television, satellite, cinemas, OTT platforms, and social media.

“The government has stressed that the amendment is not intended to restrict creativity but to ensure a safer, more orderly, and professional production ecosystem,” the statement said.

It added that, in line with the amendments, Finas would provide detailed protections in its subsidiary regulations, covering the welfare of production crews and workers, standard contracts, payment guarantees, job security, insurance coverage, including the Social Security Organisation (Socso), as well as production and set safety.

“Finas welcomes the passing of the amendments, which will strengthen its role as a leader in a more modern, transparent, and integrity-driven industry, in line with technological advances and the needs of today’s film industry,” the statement said. — Bernama