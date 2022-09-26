KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — PAS will not abide by anyone labelling fellow Malay-Muslim-majority parties as their main enemy, its secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said, in a bold contradiction to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s recent statements.

The Islamist party said the attack was especially inappropriate and awkward considering that the party labelled as the “number one enemy” of the Muslim community is also a partner in the government coalition which involves Bersatu, Umno and PAS.

“Such a remark is especially seen as inappropriate and awkward when the party being labelled as the main enemy is a coalition partner in the same government,” said the Kota Baru MP in a statement.

Takiyuddin said PAS believes that a government that is stable, fair and benevolent to the public can only be guaranteed by peace between the country’s major Malay-Muslim parties.

PAS said its decision came following the advice of its “mursyidul am” or spiritual adviser Datuk Hashim Jasin who had slammed the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president for his remark against Umno.

Earlier today, Hashim was reported telling Muhyiddin to instead prioritise the interests of the Muslim community and work with Umno in the coming general election.

The rebuke came after Muhyiddin reportedly told Bersatu members at the party’s sixth-anniversary celebration that Umno is their “main enemy”.

The Perikatan Nasional chairman also said he will seek PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang’s explanation over his alleged meeting with Umno President Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Muhyiddin was previously reported to have scoffed at Takiyuddin’s insistence that Bersatu should treat Pakatan Harapan (PH) as their political adversaries rather than the Umno-led coalition.

In return, Umno president Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi accused Muhyiddin of trickery with his “Umno is the main enemy” jibe, warning Barisan Nasional MPs to be wary of his treachery.