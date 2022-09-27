Firemen from the Pontian fire station attempting to remove the cone from the 10-year-old victim’s head at SK Api Api in Pontian, September 27, 2022. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Fire and Rescue Department

PONTIAN, Sept 27 — A 10-year-old boy was spared further agony after firemen managed to remove a traffic cone that was stuck to his head in an incident at a primary school here today.

The SK Api Api Year Five pupil was believed to be playing with his friends when the large plastic traffic cone was somehow lodged to his head in the 1.28pm incident.

A distress call was made to the Johor Fire and Rescue Department’s operations centre after efforts to remove the cone by friends and teachers had failed.

A Johor Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said six firemen from the Pontian fire station, led by its commander Mohd Ezal Azman, were immediately despatched to the school.

“Upon arrival at the location, the team found the boy with his head lodged inside the cone.

“The boy’s head was later safely removed (from the cone) after firemen cut out the cone using rescue tools,” said the spokesman in a statement today.

The spokesman said the entire operation ended at 1.55pm.

He added that the firemen then left the location after ensuring that the victim was safe without injuries.