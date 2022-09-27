File picture of a man looking at the aftermath of the water surge tragedy that struck near Gunung Jerai at Tupah, Sungai Petani, Kedah, August 23, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GERIK, Sept 27 — The Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has identified 186 areas at risk of water surge during the North-east Monsoon involving waterfalls and rivers throughout the country.

Its director-general Datuk Seri Mohamad Hamdan Wahid said from total areas, Sabah has the most locations with 52 spots followed by Kedah with 24 locations.

“Precautionary measures have been carried out by several departments such as the Minerals and Geoscience Department (JMG) and the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) as preparation to identify the locations involved.

“They have taken mitigation measures such as installing motion detector and pre-warning system to facilitate security personnel involved to take action,” he said.

He made the comments during the JBPM Monitoring and Training Session on the North-east Monsoon phenomenon at the Public Jetty in Tasek Banding here today.

Mohamad Hamdan said JBPM is focusing on water surge in populated areas to save lives.

“We focus on the matter as the case in Titi Hayun at the foothill of Gunung Jerai, Kedah took several lives in the disaster.

“JMG has also placed an early warning system and motion detector to alert villagers,” he added.

It was reported six victims died in the water surge incident in Gunung Jerai on August 18 last year which destroyed several houses and tourism chalets. — Bernama