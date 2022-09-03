Terengganu police chief, Datuk Rohaimi Md Isa, said that water surge is an unpredictable phenomenon, and the signs before the occurrence are difficult to identify, especially for those with less experience. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA BERANG, Sept 3 — The public, especially the local community, has been advised to temporarily postpone leisure activities in recreational areas, such as waterfalls and rivers, that are at risk of a water surge phenomenon occurring.

Terengganu police chief, Datuk Rohaimi Md Isa, said that water surge is an unpredictable phenomenon, and the signs before the occurrence are difficult to identify, especially for those with less experience.

“We hope that the local community can avoid visiting recreation places such as waterfalls and rivers. It’s not that we shut these places down, but the water surge is an unpredictable situation because it may happen in a distant place and the signs are slow to arrive for us to receive, and if it happens it has a huge impact,” he said.

He said this to reporters after officiating the Innovative and Creative Group’s Innovation Product (Amphibia Qber II) of the Hulu Terengganu district police headquarters (IPD), in Pengkalan Lawit, Tasik Kenyir near here today.

Yesterday, a total of 32 individuals, including 13 children, were rescued after being trapped in a water surge incident at Lata Ulu Kasar, Sungai Tong in Setiu.

Setiu district police chief, DSP Afandi Hussin, said that in the 5.30pm incident, the phenomenon hit the recreation area where visitors were bathing and camping, as well as six cars parked nearby.

In the meantime, Rohaimi called on district councils and related parties to carry out enforcement and put up water surge warning signs, and inform the public in the event that an area requires to be cordoned off.

“We also suggest to certain parties to install emergency sirens, so that the public can be alerted early about the occurrence of water surge, compared with the current warning sirens, which are more used for areas at risk of flooding,” he said. — Bernama