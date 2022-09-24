Police arrested a man after he smashed the driver’s side window of a vehicle and stole a box of wheat flour. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PASIR GUDANG, Sept 24 — Police arrested a man after he smashed the driver’s side window of a vehicle and stole a box of wheat flour in Taman Kota Masai here early this morning.

Seri Alam district police chief Supt Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said the incident was witnessed by the victim's neighbours at 1.15am after which the 31-year-old man fled the scene.

However, he said the victim, 30, and several of his neighbours chased the suspect and managed to apprehend him in Jalan Pulasan.

“The suspect was handed over to the police. An adjustable spanner and the stolen box of wheat flour were also seized from him,” he said in a statement today.

The suspect has been remanded for three days from today and the case is being investigated under Section 427/379 of the Penal Code. — Bernama