KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — A 13-year-old girl with Down syndrome, known as Bella, will continue to testify in the Sessions Court tomorrow in the trial of Rumah Bonda founder Siti Bainun Ahd Razali, who allegedly neglected and mistreated her last year.

Deputy public prosecutor Zilfinaz Abbas told reporters the defence has not yet finished cross-examining the 18th prosecution witness.

Bella, who arrived at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex at about 9am, began testifying in-camera from 10.30am until 4.15pm today.

During the morning session, Zilfinaz informed Judge Izralizam Sanusi that the proceedings would be in-camera because Bella was the victim and as a child witness, her testimony could not be reported by the media or any party.

Meanwhile, lawyers appointed by Tunku Mahkota Johor (TMJ) Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim to hold a watching brief in the case in a statement today, said they were satisfied with the presentation of evidence by the witness (Bella) and hoped that this could help the court in ensuring that justice is upheld according to the scope of law.

“The proceedings this morning began with an inspection of the room where Bella is placed which is equipped with a complete network system in a closed court.

“This is important to avoid any disruption and to ensure that the child is at ease,” read the statement.

The lawyers involved are Datuk Baljit Singh Sidhu, Datuk Khairul Anwar Rahmat, Mohd Radzi Yatiman and Datuk Ikbal Salam.

Siti Bainun, 30, is facing two charges of neglecting and mistreating the teenage girl causing her to suffer physical and emotional injuries between February and June 2021 at a condominium in Wangsa Maju, here. — Bernama