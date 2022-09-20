Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said the state government cannot force tourists to opt for Langkawi as a holiday destination, or even stop them from visiting neighbouring Thailand. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, Sept 20 — Any negative campaign against Langkawi must cease immediately for fear that it could jeapordise the island’s tourism industry, Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said.

Muhammad Sanusi said the state government cannot force tourists to opt for Langkawi as a holiday destination, or even stop them from visiting neighbouring Thailand.

“If they go there (Thailand), we can’t stop them because for me that’s normal in the tourism industry. If they come to Langkawi, they must also want to travel to other places or countries.

“However, stop the campaign to discredit Langkawi. The state government is making an effort to make Langkawi and the mainland more attractive for foreign tourists to come to Kedah,” he told reporters after attending a dialogue on Kedah’s 2023 budget here today.

He was commenting on recent posts on social media that encouraged people to travel to Thailand instead of Langkawi as the prices of hotels and food on the island are said to be much more expensive.

Muhammad Sanusi said according to the latest data from the Langkawi Development Board (LADA), Langkawi has been recording an encouraging number of tourist arrivals.

“If many (tourists) go to Thailand, it does not mean that we will be badly affected... this situation is only temporary,” he added. — Bernama