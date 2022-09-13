Communication and Multimedia MInister Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaks when officiating the Malaysian Digital Nomad Programme (De Rantau) in conjunction with the World Congress On Innovation And Technology 2022 Malaysia (WCIT22) at the Setia Spice Convention Centre in George Town September 13, 2022. — Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 13 — Penang, Langkawi, Kedah and Kuala Lumpur have been chosen as pioneer locations for the first phase of the DE Rantau programme in an effort to turn Malaysia into a digital nomad hub of choice and to promote mobility among digital professionals.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the programme, one of Malaysia Digital Catalytic Programmes (Pemangkin), is aimed at generating an economic spillover effect and is estimated to contribute RM4.8 billion to the national economy by 2025.

“In line with Malaysia Digital (MD), DE Rantau will drive Malaysia to become the hub of choice for digital nomads in the Southeast Asia region.

“Even though there is stiff competition from neighbouring countries, Malaysia has the right mix, stable infrastructure, affordable living costs, a multicultural society, a multiracial population and great cuisine, all plus points that strengthen our position,” he said after launching the DE Rantau programme at the World Congress on Innovation and Technology (WCIT) 2022 today.

The digital nomad lifestyle became popular due to the Covid-19 pandemic, as more people are choosing to work and stay wherever they want through the use of technology, he said.

A DE Rantau Nomad Pass will be introduced under this programme, which will allow foreign digital nomads who qualify to stay in Malaysia for 12 months with a choice to renew for another 12 months, he said, adding that applications will be open from October 1, 2022 through the Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), and the approval process would take no more than a month.

Annuar said his ministry, through MDEC, will spearhead the initiative and supervise the development of digital nomad hubs and ecosystems so that they were compatible with the digital nomad lifestyle.

He said that the benefits accorded to the digital nomads would be extended to their spouses and children. — Bernama