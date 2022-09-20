Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow says the Penang government will not dissolve the state legislative assembly if the general election is held during monsoon season. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 20 — The Penang government will not dissolve the state legislative assembly if the general election is held during monsoon season, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said today.

He said the risks to the lives of voters are too high for elections to be held during a time when floods could occur.

“If (the general election) is not held during the monsoon season, it is a different story.

“But if it is during the monsoon, we will not dissolve because the risks are too high,” he said during a press conference at his office after announcing a LovePenang street food competition.

The Penang lawmaker said the state’s earlier consideration on whether to dissolve the state assembly at the same time as the dissolution of Parliament would depend on the timing.

“If the dissolution is nearer to full term, obviously, we will follow.

“But now, Barisan Nasional (BN) is so determined to have an early election even during monsoon season,” he said.

Chow said the monsoon season is an unsuitable time to hold election campaigns and polling.

“What happens if it floods on the night before polling day or on the day itself?

“How would Malaysian voters be able to exercise their right to vote when faced with a life-or-death situation when their homes are flooded? Even polling centres will not be spared,” he said.

Chow said many had criticised those calling for the 15th general election (GE15) to be held during monsoon season.

He said those who wanted GE15 to be held during this time had not considered the logistics or wellbeing of voters.

“Voters can’t go to the polling station if it is flooded, and even polling trucks can’t go to the polling station if it’s flooded,” he said.

He added that the whole electoral process will be jeopardised by the floods.

“Can we call ourselves a democratic country when people can’t vote on polling day because some people are so determined to hold elections during monsoon season?” he said.

Chow said the voices of the people against elections being held during monsoon season are loud enough.

He also warned that if it were called during monsoon season, it might work against the party that called for GE15.

“Even with a low turnout, the small numbers that do manage to vote will vote against BN for calling elections during the monsoon season,” he said.

He said that hopes the government will consider the strong objections of the people first before deciding to dissolve Parliament.