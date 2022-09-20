Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed delivers his speech at the Dialogue with the National Rehabilitation Council (MPN) with Association Leaders and Chambers of Commerce in Pulai Springs Resort, Johor Baru March 5, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — Budget 2023, which will be presented in Parliament on October 7, will continue to focus on strengthening the momentum of the country’s economic recovery and generating sustainable growth in the long term, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed.

He said the Malaysian economy is on a solid track supported by resilient economic foundations, pragmatic policies and diversified economic structures.

However, the management of the country’s economy in 2022 is expected to be more challenging, he noted.

“The world economic growth forecast in 2022 and 2023 by international organisations such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has been revised and lowered.

“The IMF has revised its global economic growth forecast to 3.2 per cent for 2022 in July from 3.6 per cent in April, and 4.4 per cent in January 2022,” he said in a statement today.

Mustapa went on to say that for 2023, the world economic growth forecast has been lowered from 3.8 per cent in January 2022 to 2.9 per cent in July 2022.

Commenting on the growth of the national economy, he said the gross domestic product (GDP) growth projection of the national economy is expected to reach a target of between 5.3 per cent and 6.3 per cent.

“This takes into account the 6.9 per cent achievement in the first half of 2022,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mustapa emphasised that the measures taken by the government in implementing stimulus packages and the gradual reopening of the economy have reduced the major impact of the Covid-19 crisis and also supported the economic recovery. — Bernama