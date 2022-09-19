Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Abdul Karim aid Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob must ensure that the Budget would still be debated and voted upon after it is tabled as it would be invalid otherwise. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

JOHOR BARU, Sept 19 — The ruling coalition would be irresponsible if it were to seek the dissolution of Parliament immediately after tabling Budget 2023 as rumoured, said Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Abdul Karim.

He said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob must ensure that the Budget would still be debated and voted upon after it is tabled as it would be invalid otherwise.

“I advise Datuk Seri Ismail as the prime minister and the present government, consisting of Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN), to present the proper 2023 Budget.

“We don’t want a mock or puppet budget presentation on October 7 just because the prime minister and the Cabinet have actually decided to dissolve Parliament after its presentation.

“If that actually happens, the Budget presented on October 7 will just be in vain,” said Hassan in a statement today.

He was responding to rumours that Ismail Sabri would seek to dissolve Parliament shortly after tabling next year’s Budget.

Hassan insisted that failing to ensure that the Budget went through the full process meant it would not be valid, requiring the next administration to table another federal spending plan.

He further alleged the Budget would contain incentives aimed at drawing support for the ruling coalition.

The lawmaker also said the ruling coalition would be uncaring if it planned to conduct the general election in November due to expected floods then.