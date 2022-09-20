It was earlier reported that JPV had detected ASF at two commercial pig farms in Kerian through a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test by the Veterinary Research Institute (VRI) in Ipoh last weekend. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

IPOH, Sept 20 — A total of 88 pigs infected with African swine fever (ASF) at a farm in Kerian, near here, were culled today.

State Plantation, Agriculture and Food Industry Committee chairman Razman Zakaria said the swine were culled according to strict disposal standards to tighten the farm biosecurity.

“The outbreak is under control and the infection is confirmed only in the Kerian district,” he said in a statement today.

He said there was no need for the public to panic as the ASF disease is not contagious to humans and that the Perak Veterinary Services Department (JPV) had taken several measures to control the spread of the ASF disease.

This included sealing the infected farm and prohibiting it from transporting or moving any pigs and vehicles from the farm, he added.

It was earlier reported that JPV had detected ASF at two commercial pig farms in Kerian through a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test by the Veterinary Research Institute (VRI) in Ipoh last weekend. — Bernama