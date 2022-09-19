Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Yaakob said since there will be a Cabinet meeting before he leaves for New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly later this week, there is a possibility for the discussion on GE15 to be held first before the Umno Top Five’s meeting. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 19 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today said that matters pertaining to the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15) will be among those to be discussed at the Cabinet meeting this Wednesday.

He said since there will be a Cabinet meeting before he leaves for New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly later this week, there is a possibility for the discussion on GE15 to be held first before the Umno Top Five’s meeting as the Cabinet comprised various parties including Umno, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Bersatu.

“We have Bersatu, GPS and Umno representatives in the Cabinet, so we will discuss the matters (of GE15) to the Cabinet (meeting).”

He said this when asked about the possible discussion on GE15 after launching the National Energy Policy 2022-2040 here today.

According to Article 40 (1) of the Federal Constitution, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong shall act in accordance with the advice of the Cabinet or of a minister acting under the general authority of the Cabinet, except otherwise provided by the Constitution.

Ismail Sabri said he has yet to meet with Umno Top Five to discuss about the GE15.

“At the Barisan National (BN) Youth event (last Saturday), I mentioned that the GE15 will be held very soon...but let me meet with the Umno president and Top Five first,” he said.

Umno Top Five refers to Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and three vice-presidents — Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid and Ismail Sabri himself.

When asked, Ismail Sabri said the Top Five meeting is normally convened before the party’s Supreme Council meeting, with the next scheduled for September 30.

“The MT has set the date for its meeting on the evening of September 30. So, maybe we (the Top Five) will have our meeting in the afternoon,” he said.

On former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s call for the GE15 to be called immediately if the prime minister failed to manage the country’s economy, Ismail Sabri said the government has a Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed, who is in charge of the economic affairs.

“In terms of economy, I have Mustapa with me to manage the economy, and we also have the National Recovery Council chaired by Muhyiddin himself. So, this is a shared responsibility...if it failed, it means we all failed, even MPN failed,” he said.

Earlier today, Muhyiddin in a Facebook post, said that if Ismail Sabri failed to manage the economy well, then he should call for snap polls. — Bernama