LABUAN, Sept 19 — Arau Umno division chief Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim said an in-depth study is needed before the 15th general election (GE15) is held.

He said in view of the anticipated floods at end of this year, it might have an impact on voters’ turnout if the election is held.

“There is a need for an in-depth study whether we should have election this year or next year.

“If the Parliament is dissolved and the floods hit some states, certainly we need caretaker (a government) to tackle flood-related issues, as such, there are pros and cons in having the election this year and next year,” he said at a press conference after the handing over the appointment letter to the new chief executive officer of Labuan Corporation (LC) at Menara Perbadanan Labuan here today.

Shahidan said six of the seven seats in the three Federal Territories won by Umno could still be retained in the coming polls.

He stressed Umno members at all levels must not fail to respond to the negative elements on the various social media platforms that could jeopardise the party’s strength.

“As far as we are concerned, a special team that is tasked to rebut and respond to the slanders against Umno has done its job,” he said. — Bernama