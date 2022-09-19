Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin today stressed that he is still an Umno member and will remain with the party forever no matter what. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin today stressed that he is still an Umno member and will remain with the party forever no matter what.

The Rembau Member of Parliament denied a video titled “KJ Keluar UMNO!! Sah, Keputusan Muktamad Khairy Jamaluddin!!” (KJ Quits UMNO!! Confirmed, Khairy Jamaluddin’s Final Decision!!) which was posted on YouTube on Sept 14.

“I don’t like to entertain news like this but many have messaged me and asked about it. I am still with UMNO. I had once won the Umno Youth chief post but was not appointed to the Cabinet and was boycotted, but stuck to Umno.

“... (I faced) all kinds of political persecution, but still never left Umno. I lost when I ran for the Umno president post and was looked down on, but still remained with Umno. Even though I have to find a new parliamentary seat (to contest in the 15th general election), (it’s) still Umno. Do not worry. Then, now, forever (I will be with Umno),” he said via Instagram. — Bernama