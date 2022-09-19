Tiong has been Bintulu MP since 1999 and will be going for his sixth term this GE15. He is also the Prime Minister’s Special Envoy to China. — Borneo Post Online pic

BAU, Sept 19 — Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing will defend his Bintulu seat in the 15th General Election (GE15), party vice-president Datuk Henry Harry Jinep has confirmed.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference here yesterday, he said Tiong retains the strong support of Bintulu voters particularly in the rural areas.

“About two or three nights ago, I joined Tiong at an event with the people in Bintulu and I could see that he is well-liked by his constituents.

“He is very active at the grassroots level and is always visiting his parliamentary constituency and caring for his constituents despite his duties in Dudong,” Henry said of Tiong, who is also Dudong assemblyman.

Henry’s confirmation that Tiong will defend his Bintulu seat puts an end to speculation on the ground that the PDP president was eyeing the Sibu parliamentary seat in the coming general election.

Tiong has been Bintulu MP since 1999 and will be going for his sixth term this GE15. He is also the Prime Minister’s Special Envoy to China. — Borneo Post Online