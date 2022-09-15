A general view of floodwaters in Kampung Sri Gambut, Pontian following heavy rain in the morning May 4, 2022. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Sept 15 — A total of 204 flood victims were transferred to the temporary relief centre at Sekolah SMK Seri Gading today.

The Batu Pahat Civil Defense Force (APM) said that as of 8am, this figure showed an increase compared to 163 victims from 38 families as of 8pm yesterday.

The statement added that the flooding situation here was attributed to heavy downpour that lasted for several hours, as well as a high tide phenomenon yesterday.

"At the moment, the settlements involved are within the Simpang Kanan and Parit Raja subdistricts in the Sri Gading parliament area.

"The areas involved are Taman Sri Panchor; Kampung Sengkuang; Kampung Baru Sri Gading; Seri Gading town and Kampug Seri Tanjung," according to the statement.

APM also informed the public that the weather today has been reported to be favourable and clear.