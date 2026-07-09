KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a thunderstorm, heavy rain and strong winds warning for eight states until 7pm today.

MetMalaysia, in a statement, said the affected areas are Sik, Baling, Kulim and Bandar Baharu in Kedah, as well as Larut, Matang dan Selama, Hulu Perak, Kuala Kangsar and Kinta in Perak.

Similar weather conditions are also forecast for Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang and Pasir Puteh in Kelantan; Besut, Setiu, Kuala Nerus and Kuala Terengganu in Terengganu; and Cameron Highlands in Pahang.

In Selangor, the warning covers Hulu Selangor, while in Johor, it affects Mersing and Kota Tinggi.

Meanwhile, in Sabah, the forecast covers Kudat. — Bernama