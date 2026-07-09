KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — The Shah Alam Magistrates' Court today granted businessman, high-performance consultant and transformation specialist Syed Mohammad Murad Syed Naseem, better known as Murad “Baddest Coach” Zaidi, a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) on two charges involving two complainants.

The ruling also comes amid a broader legal dispute involving Murad's company, with the same complainants reportedly named in an ongoing civil suit initiated by the company.

Murad is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Badcave Worldwide Sdn Bhd, where he has spent more than 15 years building one of Malaysia’s best-known high-performance training brands.

Through his work, he has advised and coached entrepreneurs, business leaders, royalty, athletes and other high-performing individuals in executive performance, longevity, transformation and human optimisation.

Speaking on the court’s decision, Murad said the development was never about personal vindication but about reaffirming the importance of allowing the legal process to run its proper course.

“This has never been just about me. It is about truth. It is about due process. It is about recognising how easily reputations can be damaged when assumptions are allowed to replace facts,” he said in a statement today.

He said the public attention surrounding the matter had affected not only his personal reputation but also his family, employees, business partners and the wider organisation he had spent years building.

“Reputation takes years of discipline, sacrifice and consistency to build. It can be damaged overnight by misinformation. When false narratives spread unchecked, the consequences extend far beyond one individual; they affect families, livelihoods and businesses.”

Murad added that the recent development had also drawn attention to wider corporate disputes involving his company, which are currently before the courts.

“Those matters will be determined through the judicial process. The appropriate place to establish the truth is in a courtroom, where evidence, not speculation, public opinion or social media commentary, will ultimately determine the outcome,” he said.

Murad added that the recent development had also drawn attention to wider corporate disputes involving his company, which are currently before the courts.

He said he remained committed to respecting the legal process while continuing to focus on growing his businesses and serving the clients who had entrusted him with their performance and transformation journeys.

“I’ve dedicated my career to helping people become stronger in business, in health and in life. Adversity does not change that mission. If anything, it reinforces the values I have always believed in: discipline, accountability, resilience and integrity,” he added.

Murad also made it clear that while he respects constructive criticism and freedom of expression, he will not ignore conduct that unlawfully harms his reputation or interferes with his business.

“There is an important distinction between expressing an opinion and publishing false or defamatory statements. Where individuals deliberately spread misinformation, incite harassment or unlawfully damage my reputation or the operations of my company, I will not hesitate to pursue every legal remedy available,” he said.

He added that his legal team had been instructed to take appropriate action against any individual or party found to have unlawfully defamed him or caused harm through false statements.

Murad said he hoped the experience would serve as a reminder that justice should be determined through evidence and the rule of law, rather than trial by social media.

“The truth does not compete with noise. It outlasts it. My focus remains exactly where it has always been, building people, building businesses and allowing the legal process to take its course. Everything else will follow.”

Known for his work in executive performance, high-performance transformation and business leadership, Murad said he intends to continue expanding the “Badcave” brand while contributing to healthier, more disciplined and higher-performing communities nationwide.