PUTRAJAYA, July 9 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed concern over the growing use of state, racial and religious sentiments, warning that such divisions could threaten national harmony and security if left unchecked.

He said Malaysians should not become distracted by old political polemics or divisive identity-based narratives, as the country now faces more complex security challenges, including technological and digital threats.

“I often remind my colleagues during parliamentary debates that we are still dwelling on old issues - race, religion, regional and state sentiments.

“These are not the issues that deserve our greatest attention when the country is facing much bigger threats. That is what concerns me,” he said when officiating the National Security Month 2026 programme organised by the National Security Council (MKN) today.

Also present were Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar and National Security director-general Datuk Raja Nurshirwan Zainal Abidin.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said leaders across government departments, agencies and ministries must adopt a more proactive approach instead of waiting for circumstances to change before responding to increasingly complex security threats.

“This is the responsibility of leaders in every department, agency and ministry. This is not routine bureaucracy. We must quickly understand emerging technologies and new security challenges,” he said. — Bernama