PUTRAJAYA, July 9 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has launched an investigation into the alleged ownership and transfer of a luxury property overseas estimated to be worth US$13 million (approximately RM59 million), believed to be linked to proceeds from the illegal misappropriation of funds from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

MACC chief commissioner Datuk Seri Abd Halim Aman said the investigation, codenamed Op Agam, commenced on June 15 to determine whether any offences had been committed under the MACC Act 2009 and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

He said the investigation is focused on determining whether elements of corruption, abuse of power and money laundering were involved, as well as on recovering the property.

“The MACC is working closely with enforcement agencies both locally and abroad to obtain comprehensive information on the ownership and movement of the property under investigation,” he told a press conference here today.

Abd Halim said the agencies include the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), with which the MACC is cooperating to obtain details on the luxury property.

On the ownership of the luxury property, Abd Halim said the investigation is still at an early stage, and several matters have yet to be established.

He added that the MACC would not hesitate to call in anyone found to have a connection to, or be relevant to, the investigation.

“Anyone may be called if they are found to have a connection to, or are relevant to, our investigation,” he said when asked whether the MACC would summon the wife of a former prime minister.

Asked about information-sharing with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), which has also been reported to be investigating the matter, Abd Halim said both agencies are conducting their investigations independently within their respective purviews.

Previously, the PDRM received three reports and launched an investigation into allegations involving the purchase or financing of the luxury property in New Jersey.

Meanwhile, Abd Halim stressed that the investigation into fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low, has never been closed and remains ongoing. — Bernama