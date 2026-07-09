KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — The High Court has fixed June 28 next year to begin the trial of a lawsuit filed by 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and 10 other companies against Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor over the purchase of luxury goods worth more than US$346 million (RM1.41 billion), allegedly acquired using misappropriated 1MDB funds.

Rosmah’s counsel, Datuk Seri Rajan Navaratnam, said Judicial Commissioner Datuk Muhammad Adam @ Edward Abdullah scheduled the trial yesterday during case management proceedings. The hearing will run from June 28 to July 2, July 5 to July 9, and July 19 to July 30, 2027.

“The court also fixed September 28 to hear the plaintiffs’ application to amend the writ of summons and also the application for a Mareva injunction,” he said when contacted today.

A Mareva injunction is an interim court order that would prevent the wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak from disposing of assets worth US$346 million, including cash, company shares, real estate and other assets, pending the disposal of the suit.

The lawsuit was filed by 1MDB and the 10 companies, including five of its subsidiaries, namely 1MDB Energy Holdings Limited, 1MDB Energy Limited, 1MDB Energy (Langat) Limited, Global Diversified Investment Company Limited and SRC International Sdn Bhd, on May 9, 2024.

The other plaintiffs are Affinity Equity International Partners Limited, Alsen Chance Holdings Limited, Blackrock Commodities (Global) Limited, Blackstone Asia Real Estate Partners Limited and Brightstone Jewellery Limited.

The plaintiffs are seeking a court order requiring Rosmah to pay US$346,010,489, or any other amount deemed appropriate by the court.

They are also seeking a declaration that the first to sixth plaintiffs are the lawful owners of the luxury goods allegedly in Rosmah’s possession.

The suit was originally filed against Rosmah as the first defendant and Singaporean national Shabnam Naraindas Daswani as the second defendant. However, in April 2025, the plaintiffs withdrew the suit against Shabnam. — Bernama