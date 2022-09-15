Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a news conference during the German-Indian government consultations at the Chancellery in Berlin May 2, 2022. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed his sadness at the death this morning of 86-year-old former MIC president Tun S. Samy Vellu.

Narendra also highlighted that Samy Vellu was the first Malaysian to be given the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award, which is the highest honour conferred by India via the country’s president on overseas Indians who had made significant contributions in certain fields.

“Saddened by the passing away of Tun Dr. S. Samy Vellu, Former Cabinet minister of Malaysia and the first Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awardee from Malaysia. Heartfelt condolences to his family. Om Shanti,” Narendra wrote in a brief Twitter post.

Having been awarded in 2003, Samy Vellu was among the first to receive the award when it was first initiated that same year.

Over the years, several other Malaysians have also received the award.

Samy Vellu was the seventh MIC president and also the ethnic Indian party’s longest-serving president, holding the position for 31 years.

He was Sungai Siput MP for 34 years from September 1974 to March 2008, and among the longest-serving ministers lasting 29 years.

He served as works minister from June 1983 to June 1989, and held that post again from May 1995 to March 2008.

He also held the ministerial portfolios for energy and telecommunications from June 1989 to May 1995, as well as works and public amenities from September 1979 to June 1983.